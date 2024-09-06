Friday Night Lights
Extreme heat to push back start time of three Valley games
The extreme heat warning in the Valley is forcing the hand of several Coachella Valley high school football games Friday night. As of 2 p.m., the games at Palm Springs, Desert Mirage and Coachella Valley will now start at 7:30 p.m. NBC Palm Springs will continue to monitor the situation and provide details when available. Eisenhower at Palm Springs 7:30 p.m. Eldorado (NV) at Coachella Valley 7:30 p.m. Desert Christian at Desert Mirage 7:30 p.m.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
