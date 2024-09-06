Your Health Today
FDA Approves Self-Collection Option for Cervical Cancer Screenings in Healthcare Settings
The FDA has approved a new self-collection method for cervical cancer screenings, offering patients an alternative to traditional pap smears and HPV tests. This advancement aims to improve early detection and accessibility, with companies like Beatty and Roche providing the tests.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
FDA approvalselfcollection cervical cancer screeningpap smear alternativeHPV testearly detectioncervical cancerBeattyRochewomens health
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets