FDA Approves Self-Collection Option for Cervical Cancer Screenings in Healthcare Settings

The FDA has approved a new self-collection method for cervical cancer screenings, offering patients an alternative to traditional pap smears and HPV tests. This advancement aims to improve early detection and accessibility, with companies like Beatty and Roche providing the tests.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

