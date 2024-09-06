Your Health Today

Flu and COVID Vaccines Now Available at Pharmacies: What You Need to Know

The latest flu and COVID vaccines are now available at pharmacies, with flu shots protecting against three flu strains and COVID vaccines targeting the KP.2 variant. CVS and Walgreens offer both vaccines, while Walmart currently has flu shots only. Vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

