Friday's NBC Palm Springs Forecast
The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to expire at 8 PM for Riverside County. Until then dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 112° to 120° expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures in the 80s to mid 90s. A cooling trend will begin Saturday though with higher humidity.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
