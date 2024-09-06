Weather

Friday's NBC Palm Springs Forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to expire at 8 PM for Riverside County. Until then dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 112° to 120° expected. Very warm nights with low temperatures in the 80s to mid 90s. A cooling trend will begin Saturday though with higher humidity.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

