Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on I-10 Freeway in South Los Angeles, No Injuries Reported
A helicopter made a surprise landing on the I-10 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night, landing in the southbound express lanes. While police initially suspected it hit a metro bus, no damage was reported. Crews later removed the chopper with a crane, and fortunately, no one was injured.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
