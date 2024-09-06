CA, US & World

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on I-10 Freeway in South Los Angeles, No Injuries Reported

A helicopter made a surprise landing on the I-10 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night, landing in the southbound express lanes. While police initially suspected it hit a metro bus, no damage was reported. Crews later removed the chopper with a crane, and fortunately, no one was injured.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

