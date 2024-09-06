Sports

High School Football Games Delayed Due to Heat and New CIF Rule

Several high school football games in the Coachella Valley have been pushed to 7:30 p.m. due to the CIF wet bulb temperature rule, which factors in heat, humidity, wind, and sunlight. Desert Hot Springs and Yucca Valley games remain at 7:00 p.m.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

