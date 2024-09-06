"Line Fire" Burns In San Bernardino National Forest

Firefighters Rushed To The San Bernardino National Forest Thursday Night After A Wildfire In Highland Spread To The Nearby Woods. The "Line Fire" Started At About 6:30 pm Last Night And Is Burning At 505 Acres As Of Friday Morning. Crews From The San Bernardino National Forest Set Up A Unified Command With Highland To Dispatch 250 Personnel To The Fire. So Far, Evacuation Warnings Are In Place For Neighborhoods East Of Church St, North Of Highland Ave As Well As The Neighborhood East Of Weaver, North Of Greenspot To The Iron Bridge.