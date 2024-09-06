Local & Community

Lockdown Lifted at Coachella Valley High School After Gun Report, No Weapon Found

A lockdown at Coachella Valley High School was lifted after a gun was reported on campus. Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared the scene by 1:30 p.m. No weapon was found, but concerns remain among parents.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

