Entertainment Report

Movie Reviews: The New “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Sequel Plus “Lover of Men”

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" There’s a new sequel with Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder returning (they brought Jenna Ortega too) but is it worth the wait? See review below. "Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln" A new documentary asks the question – Was Abraham Lincoln gay? See review below.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice sequel2024Tim BurtonMichael KeatonCatherine OharaWinona RyderJenna OrtegasequelghostsdeadafterlifehellLover of Men The Untold History of Abraham LincolnLover of MenThe Untold History of Abraham LincolnAbraham LincolnGayLGBTLGBTQQueerHomosexualHistoryAmerican HistoryElectionsPresidentBeloved PresidentAmerican PresidentUSAElections 2024KamalaManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachella
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets