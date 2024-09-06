Entertainment Report
Movie Reviews: The New “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Sequel Plus “Lover of Men”
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" There’s a new sequel with Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder returning (they brought Jenna Ortega too) but is it worth the wait? See review below. "Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln" A new documentary asks the question – Was Abraham Lincoln gay? See review below.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice sequel2024Tim BurtonMichael KeatonCatherine OharaWinona RyderJenna OrtegasequelghostsdeadafterlifehellLover of Men The Untold History of Abraham LincolnLover of MenThe Untold History of Abraham LincolnAbraham LincolnGayLGBTLGBTQQueerHomosexualHistoryAmerican HistoryElectionsPresidentBeloved PresidentAmerican PresidentUSAElections 2024KamalaManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachella
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets