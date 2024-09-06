CA, US & World

Race for the White House: Trump and Harris Prepare for Upcoming Debate, Clash Over Economy and Gun Control

With the first presidential debate just days away, former President Trump is holding a news conference in New York, while Vice President Harris preps in Pennsylvania. Both campaigns are focusing on the economy and gun control, as a heated exchange erupts between VP candidate JD Vance and Harris over school shootings. Trump also proposes a government efficiency commission, with Elon Musk expressing interest in participating.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

Trump news conferenceHarris debate preppresidential debateJD Vanceschool shootingsgun controleconomy plansElon Muskgovernment efficiency commissionWhite House race
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets