Race for the White House: Trump and Harris Prepare for Upcoming Debate, Clash Over Economy and Gun Control
With the first presidential debate just days away, former President Trump is holding a news conference in New York, while Vice President Harris preps in Pennsylvania. Both campaigns are focusing on the economy and gun control, as a heated exchange erupts between VP candidate JD Vance and Harris over school shootings. Trump also proposes a government efficiency commission, with Elon Musk expressing interest in participating.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
