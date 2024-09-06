Suffering in Silence
Riverside County Animal Services Director Resigns Amid Lawsuit Pressure (Sept 6th, 2024)
Amid a lawsuit accusing her of the euthanasia of thousands of animals, Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis announces her resignation, effective September 24th. The lawsuit, filed by the Walter Clark Group, calls for her removal. Kim Youngberg will serve as interim director.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
Julie Gettis resignationRiverside County Animal Servicesanimal euthanasia lawsuitWalter Clark GroupKim YoungbergCoachella Valley Animal Commissionanimal advocates
