Silent Suffering Lawsuit Update (Sept 6 2024)
Erin Gettis, Riverside County's Animal Services Director, has been transferred to a new position following a lawsuit that questioned her leadership. While Gettis claims a promotion, critics see it as a face-saving move. Mary Strong and Fred Roggin discuss the transfer and its implications, with attorney Dan Bolton calling it a victory but saying the case is far from over.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
