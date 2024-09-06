CA, US & World
Vocational Schools Gain Popularity as Alternative to College for High-Paying Jobs
As college enrollment declines, vocational and trade schools are becoming a popular alternative for younger workers. With a shortage in skilled labor, these programs offer a fast track to high-paying jobs without the burden of student debt, leading many to reconsider the traditional path to a college degree
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
vocational schoolstrade schoolscollege alternativesskilled labor shortagehighpaying jobsstudent debtapprenticeship programsbluecollar workpostpandemic trendsNational Student Clearinghouse
