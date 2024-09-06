WATCH: 9/6/24 Coachella Valley Friday Night Lights on NBC Palm Springs

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="fc3828d7-93cb-4bc1-9ebb-65967350f6d1" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240907/fc3828d7-93cb-4bc1-9ebb-65967350f6d1/thumbnail.png"] [fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="c9e4fe7b-830e-482a-94aa-9ee5f7e438e3" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240907/c9e4fe7b-830e-482a-94aa-9ee5f7e438e3/thumbnail.png"] [fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="0a2c263a-6103-4d85-8043-9eafcb0afc05" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240907/0a2c263a-6103-4d85-8043-9eafcb0afc05/thumbnail.png"] The third week of action is in the books in the Coachella Valley. Coachella Valley halfback Aaron Ramirez had a monster game for the Mighty Arabs and Xavier Prep's Austin McDanel had himself a night on Thursday. The Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles are now 3-0 for the second straight season, and continue to improve under head coach Roy Provost, who holds a 12-4 record as the head coach at Desert Hot Springs. All of this and more on Coachella Valley Friday Night Lights, sponsored by Honda of the Desert, we hear you.