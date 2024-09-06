Sports

Xavier Prep Shines in 47-0 Win, La Quinta and Palm Desert Secure Road Victories in Thursday Night Action

Xavier Prep Saints dominate Notre Dame with a 47-0 win led by Austin McDanel's four touchdowns. La Quinta beats Rancho Verde 13-6, and Palm Desert gets their first win of the season. Plus, Jake McLaughlin re-signs with the Firebirds for the 2024-25 season

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

