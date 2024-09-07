Lakers guard Max Christie visits Palm Springs middle school

Playing in the NBA is cool, but giving back to the community is even cooler. On Friday, students at Raymond Cree Middle School were selected to learn the game of basketball at the highest level. Lakers guard Max Christie walked into the gym of ten students and immediately had their attention. This will be the second time in as many years that Christie and the Lakers will come back to the desert. On October 4 and 6, the Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in exhibition play at Acrisure Arena. Fans will get their first look at first-time head coach, JJ Reddick, and will come to the arena in hopes that LeBron James and his son, Bronny, will take the court. Visit www.acrisurearena.com for more details.