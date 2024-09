Two Minor Earthquakes Hit Near Riverside This Morning. According To The U.S. Geological Survey, A Magnitude Of 3.9 Earthquake Struck At 10:30 This Morning, About 4.7 Miles From Jurupa Valley And Eastvale. It Was Preceded By A 3.5 Magnitude Quake At 10 In The Morning 4.4 Miles Away From The Eastvale.