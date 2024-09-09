CA, US & World
23 Years After 9/11: Local Tributes and First Responder's Emotional Journey
This Wednesday marks 23 years since the 9/11 attacks. Retired Palm Springs firefighter Roland Cook shares his personal experience from Ground Zero, while communities hold tributes to honor the victims. Learn more about local events, including a special ceremony and stair-climbing event in support of first responders.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
911 anniversaryPalm Springs firefighterGround ZeroRoland Cooklocal tributesDesert Metro Fitnessstairclimbing eventfire station ceremony911 educationmemorial events
