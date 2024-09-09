Weather

Air Quality Alert and Heat Advisory Continue as Temperatures Soar in Coachella Valley

Hot, humid, and hazy conditions persist in the Coachella Valley with an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke and smog. Temperatures hit 113°F in Palm Desert and 110°F in Palm Springs, with relief expected by the weekend as temperatures drop below 100°F. Stay cool and cautious!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 9, 2024

