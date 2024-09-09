CA, US & World
Bridge Fire Erupts Near Angeles National Forest, 820 Acres Burned
A fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Bridge Fire, has scorched 820 acres near Angeles National Forest. The fire broke out near Camp Bonita Road and is 0% contained. Evacuation orders are in effect for Camp Williams and River Community, with closures along Highway 39.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
Bridge FireAngeles National Forest820 acresCamp Bonita Roadevacuation ordersHighway 39 closureswildfire
