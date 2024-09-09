Local & Community
Cathedral City Player Wins $200K in Mega Millions; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one matched all six numbers in Friday's Mega Millions draw, pushing the jackpot to $800 million for Tuesday. However, a lucky player in Cathedral City won $200,000 with five numbers. The numbers drawn were 6, 23, 41, 59, 63, and the Mega number was 25.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
