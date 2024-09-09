Local & Community
College of the Desert Fast Track Program Offers Quick Enrollment for Fall Semester
College of the Desert is reminding the public that it's not too late to enroll in their Fast Track program. Some courses, including math, HVAC, and child development, can be completed in as little as three weeks. Visit the College of the Desert or NBC Palm Springs website for more information.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
College of the DesertFast Track programfall semester enrollmentexpedited classesmathHVACchild developmenteducationNBC Palm Springs website
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...