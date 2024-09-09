Sports
Dallas Cowboys Extend Dak Prescott with Record $240 Million Deal
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have agreed to a four-year, $240 million extension, making Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL at $60 million per season. The deal was announced just hours before Dallas kicked off its 2024 season. Last year, Prescott threw for over 4,500 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
Dak Prescott extensionDallas Cowboys quarterbackhighest paid NFL player240 million deal2024 NFL seasonDak Prescott statsCowboys news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...