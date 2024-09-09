DHSPD warns community about suspicious man following girl to local school

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department shared this photo today of a black Honda. They say it's similar to a car that was seen following a student near Desert Hot Springs High school this morning. According to the report, a male driver of that car asked a girl to get into the vehicle. They say the girl refused and then continued to walk to school. When that student got to campus, the driver got out of the car and then asked her for a hug. Police say the girl was able to run to the school with no further incident. If you know any information about what happened, please contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department