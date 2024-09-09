Suffering in Silence
Erin Gettis Promoted Amid Lawsuit: Leadership Shuffle at Riverside University Health System (Sept 9 update)
Erin Gettis, formerly the director of Riverside County Animal Services, has been promoted to executive director of Riverside University Health System. Despite having no experience in her prior role, her promotion comes amid a lawsuit and public backlash. Contributors discuss if this is a strategic move or a case of promoting out of problems.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
Erin Gettis promotionRiverside University Health SystemJeff Van Wagenenpublic relations nightmareanimal services lawsuitcounty leadership shuffleRiverside County news
