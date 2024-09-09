CA, US & World

George W. Bush and Laura Bush Remain Neutral in Upcoming Presidential Election

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, have announced they won’t endorse any candidate in the upcoming presidential race. A spokesperson confirmed Bush retired from politics, despite past endorsements of Mitt Romney and John McCain. His former VP, Dick Cheney, revealed plans to vote for Kamala Harris.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 9, 2024

George W BushLaura Bushpresidential electionneutralDick CheneyKamala HarrisMitt RomneyJohn McCainpolitical endorsements
