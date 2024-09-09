CA, US & World
George W. Bush and Laura Bush Remain Neutral in Upcoming Presidential Election
Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, have announced they won’t endorse any candidate in the upcoming presidential race. A spokesperson confirmed Bush retired from politics, despite past endorsements of Mitt Romney and John McCain. His former VP, Dick Cheney, revealed plans to vote for Kamala Harris.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
George W BushLaura Bushpresidential electionneutralDick CheneyKamala HarrisMitt RomneyJohn McCainpolitical endorsements
