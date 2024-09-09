CA, US & World
Harris and Trump Gear Up for First Debate as Polls Show Tight Race Among Voters
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set for their first debate tomorrow in Philadelphia, with new polls showing a tight race. Both candidates are preparing, with Trump focusing on policy and Harris addressing divisiveness. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is expected to be a key topic.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
Kamala HarrisDonald Trumppresidential debatePhiladelphiapollingAfghanistan withdrawalelection 2024policy debateHarris vs Trump
