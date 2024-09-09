Entertainment Report
Kendrick Lamar to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome
Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, set for February 9th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. With 17 Grammy Awards, Lamar’s announcement was made via social media, promising an electrifying performance for Super Bowl 59.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
Kendrick LamarSuper Bowl 2025halftime showCaesars SuperdomeNew OrleansFebruary 9thSuper Bowl 59Grammy Awards
