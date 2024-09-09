Local & Community
Line Fire Forces Evacuations in San Bernardino County as Blaze Grows
Evacuations are underway in Crestline as the Line Fire rapidly grows, threatening thousands of homes. Locals are preparing to leave as fire crews battle the blaze. NBC Palm Springs' Carmela Kircher is live from the front lines with the latest.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
