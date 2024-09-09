Local & Community

Line Fire Forces Evacuations in San Bernardino County as Blaze Grows

Evacuations are underway in Crestline as the Line Fire rapidly grows, threatening thousands of homes. Locals are preparing to leave as fire crews battle the blaze. NBC Palm Springs' Carmela Kircher is live from the front lines with the latest.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 9, 2024

Line FireCrestline evacuationsSan Bernardino wildfirefire crewsevacuation warningCrestlineNBC Palm Springsdry vegetationwildfire preparation
