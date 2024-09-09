Line Fire Grows To Over 20 Thousand Acres

The Line Fire Continues To Burn In San Bernardino County And Over The Weekend Expanded To Over 20 Thousand Acres. The Blaze Started Thursday Afternoon In The East Portion Of The City Of Highland In San Bernardino County. It Has Grown To Over 20-thousand Acres And Is Still Zero Percent Contained. According To Cal-fire, Over 36 thousand Structures Are Threatened And Thousands Of People Have Been Ordered To Evacuate. Nearly 2-thousand Fire Crews Are Battling The Blaze With Three Firefighters Currently Injured. Governor Gavin Newsom Has Proclaimed A State Of Emergency In San Bernardino County. The Cause Of The Fire Is Under Investigation. Reporter Anastassia Olmos Spoke With People In The Area Of The Blaze That Needed To Evacuate.