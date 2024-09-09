CA, US & World
Line Fire in San Bernardino County Grows to 20,000 Acres, Thousands Evacuated
The Line Fire in San Bernardino County has spread to over 20,000 acres with just 3% containment. Over 36,000 structures are threatened, and thousands have been evacuated. Three firefighters have been injured. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as crews battle the blaze.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
