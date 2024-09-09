Sports

Los Angeles Takes Olympic Baton After Paris Paralympics Conclude with Spectacular Ceremonies

The Paralympic Games wrapped up in Paris with electrifying performances, rain-soaked celebrations, and Team USA collecting 105 medals across 17 para sports. Now, the Olympic spotlight shifts to Los Angeles for 2028. Among the standout moments, Team USA's wheelchair basketball team secured their third consecutive gold, continuing their dominance.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 9, 2024

