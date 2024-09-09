Sports
Los Angeles Takes Olympic Baton After Paris Paralympics Conclude with Spectacular Ceremonies
The Paralympic Games wrapped up in Paris with electrifying performances, rain-soaked celebrations, and Team USA collecting 105 medals across 17 para sports. Now, the Olympic spotlight shifts to Los Angeles for 2028. Among the standout moments, Team USA's wheelchair basketball team secured their third consecutive gold, continuing their dominance.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
Paralympic GamesLos Angeles 2028Team USA medalsParalympics closing ceremonyParis 2024wheelchair basketballsitting volleyballOlympic handoversports newsAgua Caliente casinos
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...