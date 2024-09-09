Local & Community

Major Valley Construction Projects to Avoid This Week – Know Before You Go

In this week’s "Know Before You Go," we highlight ongoing construction projects across the Coachella Valley. From La Quinta to Cathedral City, avoid traffic by checking updates from CV Sync. Areas include Jefferson Street, the La Quinta median restoration, and more. Slow down and stay safe!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 9, 2024

