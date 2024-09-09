Mental Health Coverage Expands

The Biden administration announced a rule to expand insurance coverage for mental health and substance use disorders, and it goes into effect Monday September 9, 2024. Under the rule private insurance plans should provide the same level of coverage for mental health as they do for physical health. That would mean adding more providers to insurance plans...And reducing red tape that providers currently have to navigate. The white house says up to 40-percent of american adults have anxiety or depression. Yet mental health care treatments are often out of reach...With people needing to go out of network and pay out of pocket. The rule enforces a 2008 federal law that required equal coverage for mental health, but, the white house says insurers have made that difficult for patients to actually receive.