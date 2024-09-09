Weather
Monday Morning's NBC Palm Springs Forecast
We will hang on to another day near the 110° mark. South and west winds will start to become gusty for mountain and desert areas ahead of this trough as well, with moderate chances to see winds over 30 MPH for passes and deserts. Air Quality Alert in effect until 11 PM.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
WeatherPalm SpringsRiverside CountyTemperaturesTriple digitscoachella valleyexcessive heat watchair qualityalertfiresmokewind
