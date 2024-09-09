New Program Feeds DSUSD Students

School is back in session, and this year students in the desert sands unified school district are headed back to class equipped with the most important school supply of all—a nutritious breakfast! No Kid Hungry California is a program that gives breakfast to kids in the classroom, so that means no more missing breakfast because of a chaotic rush to get out the door or a late school bus. NBC Palm Springs Mary Strong talks to Senior Program Manager, Andrea Cuellar about the new program.