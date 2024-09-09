Local & Community
PS Homeboys Requests Increased Policing After Second Vandalism Incident
PS Homeboys in downtown Palm Springs is seeking extra protection from the city after their store was vandalized for the second time. The owners shared footage of the man damaging planters and lights, asking for more policing to ensure the safety of businesses and shoppers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
