Weather
Triple-Digit Heat Continues in the Valley, Cooler Temperatures Expected by Weekend
Get ready for another hot start to the week, with temperatures reaching up to 111°F in Palm Springs. Cooler double-digit temps are on the horizon by Saturday. An air quality alert remains in place due to smoke from the Line Fire, but conditions should improve by tomorrow.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2024
