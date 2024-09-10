An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today, but filtered through a smoky haze due to wildfires in Southern California. And with gusty West winds kicking up dust and dirt, an Air Quality Alert has been posted for our area through tonight... possibly longer. A ridge of high pressure will once again push Valley high temperatures just above the 110° this afternoon. But as the ridge is pushed aside by an approaching frontal boundary, Valley highs begin to back-off later this week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings