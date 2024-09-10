Local & Community
Animal Samaritans Begins Remodel, Opens Temporary Palm Desert Clinic
Animal Samaritans has started the long-awaited renovation of its Thousand Palms clinic. A temporary location in Palm Desert is now open, offering veterinary services while the remodel is underway. The new state-of-the-art facility will include a pet adoption center and Humane Education space.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024

