Childish Gambino Postpones Tour, Kathy Bates Plans Retirement, New Romantic Action Film Hits Theaters

Childish Gambino has postponed his tour to focus on his health. Kathy Bates announces plans to retire after filming Matlock, and a new film featuring Dave Bautista blends romance and action.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 10, 2024

