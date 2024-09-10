Entertainment Report
Childish Gambino Postpones Tour, Kathy Bates Plans Retirement, New Romantic Action Film Hits Theaters
Childish Gambino has postponed his tour to focus on his health. Kathy Bates announces plans to retire after filming Matlock, and a new film featuring Dave Bautista blends romance and action.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
Childish Gambinotour postponementKathy Bates retirementMatlockDave Bautistaromantic action filmnew movieRick Damla
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...