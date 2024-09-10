Local & Community
Desert Sands Unified School District Launches Breakfast in the Classroom Program
Desert Sands Unified School District introduces a new breakfast program at Kennedy Elementary, funded by an $11,000 grant from No Kid Hungry. The program boosts student participation from 45% to 97%, providing healthy meals and improving classroom focus.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
Desert Sands Unified School Districtbreakfast in the classroomNo Kid Hungry grantKennedy Elementarystudent mealschild hungerschool nutrition program
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...