FBI Reports $5.6 Billion in Cryptocurrency Fraud in 2023, Up 45% From 2022
The FBI released a report showing $5.6 billion in cryptocurrency fraud in 2023, a 45% increase from 2022. Crypto-related investment scams accounted for nearly $4 billion of the losses. The FBI urges victims to report fraud quickly to recover funds.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
