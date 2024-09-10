Your Health Today
FDA Recalls Multiple Apple Juice Brands Due to High Arsenic Levels
The FDA is recalling several apple juice brands, including Great Value and Nature's Nectar, due to high levels of inorganic arsenic. Sold at major retailers like Walmart and Walgreens, no illnesses have been reported so far, but arsenic exposure can cause health issues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
