Your Health Today

FDA Recalls Multiple Apple Juice Brands Due to High Arsenic Levels

The FDA is recalling several apple juice brands, including Great Value and Nature's Nectar, due to high levels of inorganic arsenic. Sold at major retailers like Walmart and Walgreens, no illnesses have been reported so far, but arsenic exposure can cause health issues.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 10, 2024

FDA recallapple juice recallarsenic levelsRefresco beveragesGreat ValueNatures NectarWalmartWalgreenshealth risks
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...