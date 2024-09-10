Entertainment Report
Fyre Festival 2 Announced for 2024; Dave Bautista Stars in New Romantic Action Film
Fyre Festival is making a comeback! Set for April 25, 2024, on a private island off the coast of Mexico, tickets are already selling fast. Also, Dave Bautista stars in a new film, blending romance and action as an assassin who falls in love.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
