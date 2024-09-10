Weather
Hazy Skies and Heat Continue: Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert
Expect hazy skies and extreme heat as temperatures reach up to 115°F today. An excessive heat warning is in effect for inland areas, while an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke affects Riverside County and beyond. Winds will pick up later, with drier air moving in for a slight cool-down by Thursday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
heatwavehazy skiesexcessive heat warningair quality alertwildfire smokePalm Springs weatherhigh temperatureswind gustsweather forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...