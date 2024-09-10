CA, US & World
Help Protect Migrating Birds: Turn Off Outdoor Lights by 11 p.m.
During peak migration seasons, billions of birds travel at night, using the stars to navigate. Light pollution can confuse them, making their journey more difficult. The Living Desert encourages you to turn off outdoor lights by 11 p.m. to help protect migrating birds this fall.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
