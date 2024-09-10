Line Fire Burns At Around 26 Thousand Acres

Several Wildfires Have Prompted An Air Quality Alert In The Coachella Valley. It's Being Caused Primarily By The "Line Fire" In San Bernadino County. Almost 26 Thousand Acres Have Burned So Far And The Fire Is Just Five Percent Contained Since Breaking Out Last Thursday. Thousands Are Still Under Evacuation Orders. Three Firefighters Have Been Injured Fighting The Flames. Fire Officials Are Still Trying To Figure Out What Caused The Fire.