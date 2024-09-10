New Study Says Exercise Helps Store Fat

A new study suggests exercise may help you store fat better. Researchers looked at fat tissue just under the skin from two groups of people with obesity. According to the study, those with obesity who reported exercising regularly for at least two years had fat cells that had greater storage capacity compared to those who did not exercise regularly. The study's authors say more storage capacity is important. If a person does gain weight, it can go there instead of more dangerous places, like the heart or liver. While people might have a negative reaction to the world "fat"... the tissue itself is an important reserve of extra energy.