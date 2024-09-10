CA, US & World
Ocean Cleanup Targets Great Pacific Garbage Patch with New Technology
The Ocean Cleanup team is making strides in tackling the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a massive collection of trash spanning over 600 square miles. With new technology developed, they aim to clear the patch in five years, but they need between $4-7.5 billion to fully implement their plan. The initiative showcases the potential to transform ocean waste into valuable resources.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2024
Ocean CleanupGreat Pacific Garbage Patchplastic pollutionenvironmental crisisocean wasterecycling technologyTim JohnsMatthias SlatSan Francisco Bay
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...